Lockdown funds will flow through CDF, says Clarke

FINANCE AND Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke has responded to a call from the Opposition for him to honour a commitment to provide funds to assist the vulnerable during the weekend lockdowns, saying that the disbursement will be made through the Constituency Development Fund.

He added that technical and logistics reasons meant that the funds could not be made available before the start of the new financial year on April 1.

Clarke had promised a $2 million cushion per constituency for the period, but the Opposition has expressed concern with two of the three weekends out of the way without any update on the disbursement.

Opposition Spokesman on Finance Julian Robinson complained that since the announcement, constituents have been calling for help with members of parliament unable to respond with the funds.