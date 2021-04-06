Lockdown no problem, say Rock River residents

The consecutive weekend lockdowns for the country by the Government in a bid to curtail the rising number of COVID-19 confirmed cases may have many complaining and cursing Prime Minister Andrew Holness, but for residents in the Rock River community of Clarendon, bring it on!

Founder of Rock River Welfare and a member of the Rock River Foundation, Rosetta Taylor, in an interview with The Gleaner, said that Jamaicans only have themselves to blame for this measure.

“From day one mi know sey di place a guh lock dung cause if you guh inna yuh Bible, Leviticus 13:46 tell you that when the people a self-clean, it have to be done,” she said.

According to Taylor, instead of bashing the prime minister (PM), they should focus instead on themselves as they are the ones who are causing the problem.

“Is not the PM going out and carrying it to us. Is we going out in group and crowd and carrying it inside, so we have to protect ourselves. Stick to the protocols. If we did listen to the PM and the minister of health from day one, tings would be better, and it wouldn’t gone dat far inna numbers,” she said passionately.

LOCKDOWN LOVE

Taylor, declaring her love for the lockdown and the measures taken by Holness, sent her thanks and appreciation for the action.

Defending her community, she said everyone is adhering and not “jamming with one another or out partying”.

“Mr Prime Minister, do what you doing and don’t listen to people because no weapon that is formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue that rise up against you in the day of judgement it haffi condemn.”

Taylor’s sentiments were shared by Pansy Simpson and Marva Wilson.

Simpson, in expressing happiness about the lockdown, said it gave her more time to be obedient to her maker and to share the good news of the gospel. It is a chance to also get closer to family.

“I hope we don’t make too many babies during this lockdown, but enjoy this lockdown, and remember that in everything, we should give God thanks,” Simpson said.

Wilson, in expressing her support, said that had Jamaicans been following the protocols from the beginning, the nation would be in a better position now.

“What I have discovered is that we are so disobedient, and that is why this virus has been skyrocketing. In our community, we are in total agreement with it (lockdown) because we know that if we are social distancing, and if we do the right thing, then I am certain that this virus will go eventually,” she stated confidently.

editorial@gleanerjm.com