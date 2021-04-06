No males left behind at Yallahs High School

The Yallahs High School in St Thomas is benefiting from the ‘No Male Left Behind’ project being spearheaded by the Desnoes & Geddes Foundation.

Under the initiative, tablets have been donated to male students and teachers at the institution, with mentoring support for the boys.

The project aims to cater to the needs of at-risk boys at high schools across the island by providing them with increased access to educational tools, including technology devices, experiences, mentoring, and financial assistance.

The mentoring component of the project is designed to encourage the male students to stay in school while also providing them with exposure to social and career development support.

Fabean Panton of Yallahs High told JIS News that he is “elated to have been given a tablet by the foundation, and I can now do my schoolwork with less worry. I will do my best to keep it safe, and I thank them very much for giving us these gifts”.

Fabean’s mother, Lavern Lamont, said the donation of the device is timely as she has been allowing her son to use her cellular phone to access online classes.

“I am overjoyed, really thankful for it. It is a big deal for all of the students, and their schoolwork must come first with these tablets because they are not cheap,” Lamont noted.

Project manager at the Desnoes & Geddes Foundation Stephannie Coy told JIS News that 15 schools have been assisted so far under No Male Left Behind, noting that more would be added over time.

STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIPS

She said that the foundation also intends to deepen partnerships with parents and teachers in order to ensure that the male students receive maximum benefits from the interventions.

Coy said that the project is among initiatives under the ‘Brewing a Better Jamaica’ strategy, which is targeted at youngsters aged three to 18.

She noted that the work of the foundation is grounded in the belief that education is key to nation-building.

“We are cognisant of the truth that an educated and skilled youth becomes an adult that can contribute to nation-building, and as a good corporate citizen, we can play a role in the socio-economic development of Jamaica in order to increase stability for all,” she said.

GRATEFUL PRINCIPAL

Meanwhile, principal of Yallahs High, Mark Malabver, said the school community is “very grateful” for the support.

He said he has seen improved participation from the students who have received tablets.

Malabver told JIS News that he was particularly pleased about the mentoring aspect of the No Male Left Behind project.

“They are identifying mentors and guidance for them. I am expecting that these boys will be groomed to eventually become outstanding men in the society,” he said.

Malabver pointed out that since the COVID-19 pandemic, several groups have reached out to the school to provide tablets and other support.

Among them are GraceKennedy Group, Sagicor Foundation, the St Thomas Renaissance Foundation, the school’s past students’ association, and the South Haven Citizens’ Association.

“They have helped us tremendously during this challenging time,” he shared.

The Yallahs High School has a population of 847 students, 488 of whom are males, and 69 teachers.

Over its 11 years of operation, the Desnoes & Geddes Foundation has invested more than $150 million in causes to benefit a wide cross section of Jamaicans.

Most notably, the foundation has funded the Learning for Life skills training programme, which has provided more than 11,000 youth with accredited certification and job opportunities.

Recently, the organisation provided 10 tablets to the Educational Assessment and Intervention Centre based at the Church Teachers’ College in Mandeville, Manchester.

It has also donated $200,000 worth of supplies to assist schools in meeting COVID-19 protocols.

The packages include thermometers, face shields, masks, hand soap, sanitisers, and dispensers.

The foundation has also provided gowns and other support to students at the University of the West Indies School of Nursing.