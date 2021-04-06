Norwegian Cruise Line to homeport a vessel in Montego Bay

Jamaica has finalised arrangements with global cruise company, Norwegian Cruise Line, to homeport one of their vessels in Montego Bay, St James.

In making the announcement, Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, revealed that service is set to begin on August 7.

“We look forward to welcoming them back to our shores, and I am confident that this important partnership will aid in our effort to rebuild our tourism sector and boost our economy overall,” said Bartlett in a statement today.

“While we know there are some concerns about the safety of the cruise industry at this time, we want to assure the public that the cruise lines are adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols. We have also been working tirelessly to develop the necessary policy and strategic frameworks, which will ensure that this will be a safe, seamless, and secure experience, which will be mutually beneficial,” he added.

It was outlined that the Norwegian Joy is the vessel that will be used to transport passengers embarking from Jamaica, and the itineraries will include 7-day packages sailing out of Montego Bay.

“Ultimately, the vessel, which has an occupancy of approximately 3,800, will operate at 50% capacity, in keeping with current COVID-19 protocols in place for the cruise shipping industry. Passengers will also be required to be fully vaccinated and take a test prior to boarding the ship,” Bartlett explained.

With this announcement, Jamaica now joins a number of other Caribbean destinations that will be homeports for leading cruise lines.

