Over 1,000 pounds of ganja seized in Portmore

The police are reporting the seizure of over 1,000 pounds of compressed ganja in Portmore, St Catherine today.

The seizure was made in the community of Braeton as a police-military team carried out an operation.

The St Catherine South police say today’s operation was a follow-up on Sunday’s operation in Naggo Head, also in Portmore, where four Haitian men were arrested.

According to the police, the investigation so far has indicated that the men entered Jamaica illegally and are facilitators in the guns for drugs trade.

They remain in custody.

The police say investigators will continue to target players in the trade.

The police are appeal to anyone who can assist in the investigation to come forward.

