Police arrest brother of slain suspect in disappearance of Clarendon teacher

The police have now arrested the 23-year-old brother of the slain suspect in the disappearance of missing Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins.

Two other men were also taken into custody as persons of interest.

On Saturday, Jeff Bedward, 20, was killed in a shootout with the police in Bellfield, St Catherine.



In Photo: Jeff Bedward

His accomplice escaped.

Since then, the security forces have been scouring the hilly terrain of Brown's Hall, Bellas Gate, and Connors in search of the fleeing suspect.

The police had reported that intelligence led them to Bellfield on Saturday as they searched for Dawkins.



In Photo: Nattalie Dawkins

While there, they discovered two men in possession of her Toyota Wish motor car.

A shootout reportedly ensued and a man was killed and a firearm seized during the operation.

Another man escaped.

The teacher’s car was recovered in the operation.

In Photo: Nattalie Dawkins' Toyota Wish motor car being towed from a location in Bellfield, St Catherine, where it was recovered on Saturday.

Dawkins, who teaches at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High school in Clarendon, has been missing since last week Tuesday.

Reports from the Four Paths police are that Dawkins was last seen at home about 11:30 a.m. when her neighbour contacted her about her car alarm that kept going off.

The police further reported that the following morning, her relatives tried to contact her, but the calls went unanswered.

The family was informed by the Spanish Town police that Dawkins’ handbag was found along the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

