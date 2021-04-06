St Ann Municipal feeding street people during lockdown

The St Ann Municipal Corporation has targeted approximately 70 persons living on the streets of major towns in St Ann to feed during the Easter weekend lockdown, which is aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The initiative, which Mayor Sydney Stewart said was a directive from Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, has been tied with the ongoing feeding programme that the St Ann Municipality has in place.

Ocho Rios, St Ann’s Bay, Salem/Runaway Bay, Discovery Bay, and Brown’s Town are the towns targeted.

“The feeding programme is an ongoing exercise. The municipality has decided to strengthen the exercise today by bringing in all the people and intensify the operation,” Stewart told The Gleaner.

“If we had any thinking of not doing it, the meeting we had with Minister McKenzie last Monday, we were told and instructed to ensure that (street) people get their food right through the entire lockdown.”

Several other persons turned out to support the programme, including councillors Michael Belnavis (Ocho Rios), Ian Isaacs (Exchange), Dalas Dickenson (St Ann’s Bay), Genevor Gordon-Bailey (Lime Hall), along with officers from the Municipal Corporation, including Director of Administration Claudiah Carter; public relations officer, Kaydian Harty; and from the Poor Relief Department, Yvette Duncan, the inspector of poor; Elaine Gabriel, deputy inspector of poor, and poor relief officer Ferron Hayden, among others.

Stewart said based on the numbers received from the Poor Relief Department, “We are looking at approximately 70 people who are on the street who require this feeding programme each day.”

He continued: “We are going into all areas that we assume and were told that they (street people) sometimes assemble. We are doing that to find them and ensure that we give them a meal.”

Friday’s meal included fried chicken, rice and peas, vegetables, pasta, and a range of juices, including pineapple, orange, and fruit punch.

“It is well appreciated from what I see,” the mayor said.

