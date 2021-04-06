St James man charged over machete attack

A St James labourer has been charged for attacking a man with a machete for owing him money.

Charged with wounding with intent is 34-year-old Desmond Tate, otherwise called ‘Bupsy’, of Ackee Lane, Roehampton in the parish.

He was charged on Saturday and his court date is being finalised.

The police say the accused has been in custody since March 31 when he went to the Anchovy Police Station to make a report and was arrested.

The attack happened in Roehampton square in the parish on Wednesday, March 24.

The police report that about 7:30 a.m., the accused, armed with a machete, approached a man and demanded to be paid 2,000, which was allegedly owed to him.

The man tried to escape, during which the accused used the machete to inflict several wounds, according to the police,

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

His attacker was later arrested and subsequently charged.

