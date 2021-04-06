Woman, man shot during robbery off Red Hills Road

A woman and a man who attempted to come to her rescue were on Tuesday evening shot during a robbery along Merrivale Avenue off Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

They have been rushed to hospital.

Around 6 p.m, the woman was walking along the roadway when she was approached by men in a car who proceeded to rob her.

A man who noticed what was happening attempted to intervene when the gunmen opened fire on them both.

The gunmen then fled the scene with the woman's belongings.

An alarm was raised and the police called to the scene.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.