Assault rifle seized in Kingston
Published:Wednesday | April 7, 2021 | 10:05 AM
The police are reporting the seizure of an AK-47 assault rifle on Smith Lane in Kingston on Tuesday.
Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 11:00 a.m., cops were in the area when a premises was searched and the illegal weapon was found hidden under a chicken coop.
No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.
Investigation continues.
