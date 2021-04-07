Assault rifle seized in Kingston

The police are reporting the seizure of an AK-47 assault rifle on Smith Lane in Kingston on Tuesday.

Reports from the Kingston Central Police are that about 11:00 a.m., cops were in the area when a premises was searched and the illegal weapon was found hidden under a chicken coop.

No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Investigation continues.

