Couples Resorts gives employees’ children 172 tablets

Line staff at Couples Resorts are delighted at the hotel’s move to donate 172 tablets, valued over $4 million, to assist their children with online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools have been ordered closed during the pandemic, forcing the use of online learning, which has left some students at a disadvantage as they lack the devices to access the Internet.

After partnering with Seprod Foundation and American Friends of Jamaica to donate tablets to children all across Jamaica, the Issa Trust Foundation, Couples’ charity arm, decided it was also necessary to assist its own staff members whose children were experiencing difficulties obtaining access to online education.

To raise funds, the hotel staged an online raffle for a five-night stay at a Couples Resort, which resulted in a huge response from the hotel’s guests. As a result, the foundation raised enough funds to purchase 172 eight-inch Samsung tablets to share among staff at the company’s four hotels in St Mary and Negril, with each property being allotted 43.

Telecommunications provider Digicel joined the initiative, donating SIM cards for each tablet.

Chairman of Issa Trust Foundation, Paul Issa, expressed delight at the support of the hotel’s loyal guests that enabled the donation.

“This initiative to raise funds for the purchase of tablets for the children of our employees was funded by contributions from the loyal guests of Couples Resorts, whose donations, big and small, allow us to do the work we do. We are immensely grateful to them,” Issa stated.

Workers were given tablets based on their needs, determined after an interview process.

Couples Resorts’ four properties, Sans Souci and Tower Isle, in St Mary and Negril, and Swept Away in Negril, are currently open and accepting guests.

