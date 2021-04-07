Gas prices up $1.19, diesel down $1.37

Gas prices will go up by $1.19 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $137.89 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $140.72.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $1.37 per litre to sell for $125.88.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $131.10 per litre following a decrease of $0.03.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $0.57 to sell for $102.10.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $2.54 to sell for $56.80, while butane will move up by $2.90 to sell for $56.27 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

