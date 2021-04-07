Land, money available but still no justice centre for Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck is expressing disappointment that, despite the availability of funds and lands identified for construction, the much-needed Hanover Justice Centre has still not rolled off the drawing board.

During a meeting with the custodes and justices of the peace for the parishes of St Ann and Hanover recently, Chuck said he was very disappointed that justice centres have still not yet been established in the parishes of Clarendon and Hanover, although architects have been engaged to put the drawings for the facilities together.

“It is one of my great disappointments that up to this moment, I cannot tell you when construction is going to begin, but I am hoping that within the next few months we can sign off on some architectural drawings,” said Chuck.

“It is a matter that has been going on for over 12 months, and it is very disappointing to me that up to now, nothing has been finalised. In fact, we had the money to start building in the last fiscal year and we did not start,” added Chuck, who promised to provide an update soon.

Checks by The Gleaner have revealed that in the county of Cornwall, there are fully operational justice centres in St James and Trelawny. Partial operations, with some services, are taking place from rented premises in the parishes of Westmoreland and Hanover.

When fully operational, a justice centre offer services such as mediation, child diversion, restorative justice, and an office for the custos. The centres also provide advice and access to information regarding legal aid.

