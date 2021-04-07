Man charged with Niagra Square murder in St James

Thirty-four-year-old Fabian Morris, otherwise called ‘Killy Killy’, was on Tuesday charged with the murder of a man in Niagra Square in St James.

His court date is yet to be finalised.

The incident happened on Friday, February 05, during which 35-year-old Marvin Holiness, a farmer of Niagra in St James, was killed.

The police report that about 9:30 p.m., Morris and the now-deceased were among patrons at a bar when an argument developed between them.

Morris reportedly brandished a gun and fired several shots hitting Holiness to the upper body.

An investigation was launched and Morris was held and taken into custody during a police operation on Monday, March 29.

He was later charged on Tuesday, April 06.

