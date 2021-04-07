Nearly 44,000 people in Jamaica vaccinated against COVID-19

Some 43,944 Jamaicans have been given their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, April 6.

The figure represents about 2 per cent of the targeted population, four weeks into Jamaica’s vaccination programme.

This was revealed by Dr Melody Ennis, director of family services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Each person requires two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be fully vaccinated.

Two mass inoculation programmes held over the past two weekends at the National Arena in St Andrew helped to push up the COVID-19 vaccination tally.

Last Saturday, 1,038 persons were given jabs and on the previous Saturday, some 647 persons were vaccinated.

The mass vaccinations have targeted persons over 75.

Persons 60 and over will be able to be vaccinated come Saturday when the health ministry hosts another round of vaccination blitz.

This time, however, the programme will be spread out across the island.

Vaccinations will be conducted at the following locations:

* The National Arena – St Andrew

* Celebration Church – Portmore, St Catherine

* SDC Office - St Thomas

* Montego Bay Convention Centre - St James

*Lucea Anglican Church -Hanover

* Denbigh Show Ground - Clarendon

* St Mark’s Anglican Parish Church - Manchester

*St Matthew’s Anglican Parish Church - St Elizabeth

*Bahia Principe Resort – St Ann

*Trelawny Multi-Purpose Centre – St Mary

*Gayle Civic Centre - St Mary

*Folly Oval -Portland

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton told The Gleaner that 75,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Jamaica on Thursday.

- Romario Scott

