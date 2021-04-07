Nine additional COVID-19 fatalities, 72 new cases

For the first time in a long period, Jamaica has recorded below triple digits in new COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the country recorded 72 new infections on Tuesday, moving the tally to 41,400.

Of the total cases, 22,033 are active.

Some 37 of the new cases are women and 35 are men, with ages ranging from four months to 92 years.

Meanwhile, nine additional fatalities were recorded, pushing the tally to 631.

Those who died are:

* A 47-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

* A 62-year-old man from St Mary.

* A 56-year-old male from St James.

* A 55-year-old male from Westmoreland.

* A 98-year-old woman from Clarendon.

* An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland.

* A 73-year-old male from St James.

* An 80-year-old man from Clarendon.

* An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 36 being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 11 and then St James with six.

A total of 391 tests were conducted.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 36.1%.

In the meantime, there were no new recoveries, keeping the figure at 18,444.

Some 417 persons are in hospital with 42 being moderately ill and 37 critically ill.

Twenty-two persons are in government quarantine, while 26,759 are at home.

