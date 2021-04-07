Road manager freed of gun charge

Reggae road manager Khabir Thompson, who is from Greater Portmore, St Catherine, has been freed of a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

The court dismissed the case because there was no evidence to prove that he was in possession of the weapon.

The allegations were that about 6:00 a.m. on October 7, 2015, the police went to Thompson’s house to conduct a search.

It was alleged that Thompson, who was inside the house, allegedly threw a firearm through a grille to the back of the premises.

Thompson had denied the allegations.

He called witnesses to support his defence that it was while he was at the front of the house that a policeman showed him a firearm and accused him of throwing it outside.

Under cross-examination by attorney-at-law Everton Bird, who represented Thompson, police witnesses said the firearm was not tested for fingerprints.

Bird suggested to the witnesses that the reason no fingerprint evidence was produced was that Thompson had no firearm in his possession.

The judge, in freeing Thompson last week in the Gun Court, said he found himself in doubt at the end of the case.

The judge said he had to resolve the doubt in Thompson’s favour.

