Rock River Foundation cushions COVID-19 impact for vulnerable

Members of the Rock River Foundation in north Clarendon last week issued bun and cheese as well as care packages to over 169 children and 80 care packages to the adults in the community.

Alphanso McLeod, one of the members, said they are on a mission to make life easier for the vulnerable, as well as to make a difference in the lives of the children.

The ultimate goal, according to him, is to make the community one of the top 10 in the country.

Rosetta Taylor, who is also the founder of the Rock River Welfare organisation, a group that caters to seniors and the unattached in the community, said her focus as a part of the foundation is to seek resources to fund the outreach projects.

“Overseas friends are our main source of funding – we are here now on the ground. We are the ones who go ahead and do the things when they send the donation,” said Taylor, who informed that she and McLeod were returning from an outreach in the communities of Mitchell’s Hill, where they went door to door with packages to deliver.

The venture does not come without its challenges, but for Taylor, they will continue to push ahead.

“Right now, we are trying to get a kitchen in Bethlehem Church in operation, to do some cooking to take out to the indigent and elderly in the community – as well as those who are in need. I feel it for them,” she shared, adding that her own home has now become a rescue zone for many who just drop by needing a helping hand.

“They come and no matter what the circumstances, God always provides so that I can give to them,” she noted.

McLeod said the main thing their community needs right now is proper water distribution, and they are hopeful as the drilling for the wells has already started and for him, it is “sooner or later” that that goal will be realised.