Wed | Apr 7, 2021

Rotarians, JPs collaborate to distribute 700 masks in Ocho Rios

Published:Wednesday | April 7, 2021 | 12:05 AMCarl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer
Rotary Club of Ocho Rios’ newest member, Paolo Fakhourie (left), collects a mask from Pixley Irons, JP and president of the Rotary Club, at the start of the mask distribution initiative in Ocho Rios.
Contributed
C. Angela Strudwick (left), president of the St Ann Justices of the Peace Association, touches elbow with Marsha Johnson-Henry, JP, at the start of the mask-distribution project in Ocho Rios recently.
Contributed
Rodney Campbell (right), shows his appreciation at getting a mask by touching elbows with Pixley Irons, JP and president of the Rotary Club of Ocho Rios.
Contributed
St Ann Justice of the Peace Association president, C. Angela Strudwick (centre), shows Rodney Campbell (second right), how to adjust the mask he was given. Others in the photo (from left) are Paolo Fakhourie, Rotary member; Pixley Irons, JP and president,
Contributed
St Ann Justice of the Peace Association president, C. Angela Strudwick (centre), shows Rodney Campbell (second right), how to adjust the mask he was given. Others in the photo (from left) are Paolo Fakhourie, Rotary member; Pixley Irons, JP and president, Rotary Club of Ocho Rios, and Marsha Johnson-Henry, JP. This was at the start of the distribution of 700 masks in Ocho Rios recently.
The Rotary Club of Ocho Rios and the St Ann Justices of the Peace Association (SAJPA) recently pooled resources to distribute 700 masks in Ocho Rios, in an effort to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Rotarians and JPs walked the streets of Ocho Rios handing out masks, some of which were branded with the logos of both organisations.

President of the SAJPA, C. Angela Strudwick, explained that the move was necessary due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“We thought the project was necessary with the increase in the coronavirus spread, especially in St Ann. We thought it prudent to go out there and create some awareness to encourage persons to wear their masks, practise social distance and also for the association, this is a mandate from Justice Minister Delroy Chuck who has responsibility for the JPs,” Strudwick told The Gleaner.

Meanwhile, Rotary President Pixley Irons said the effort also forms part of the mandate of that service club.

“We’ve handed out 700 masks, 100 personalised and 600 regular masks. There are three H’s associated with the Rotary Club – hunger, humanity, and health, and so this project focused on the health aspect to assist with the ongoing drive, so we can cut down on the spread of the virus,” Irons explained.

Rotary Club member, Vincent Forbes, who assisted with the distribution, said the team began handing out masks first in the market and then the bus park, which he described as two areas where compliance to mask-wearing and social distancing have been low.

The effort later spread to the centre of the town, where some persons were quite happy to get a mask for free.

editorial@gleanerjm.com