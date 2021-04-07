Rotarians, JPs collaborate to distribute 700 masks in Ocho Rios

The Rotary Club of Ocho Rios and the St Ann Justices of the Peace Association (SAJPA) recently pooled resources to distribute 700 masks in Ocho Rios, in an effort to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Rotarians and JPs walked the streets of Ocho Rios handing out masks, some of which were branded with the logos of both organisations.

President of the SAJPA, C. Angela Strudwick, explained that the move was necessary due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“We thought the project was necessary with the increase in the coronavirus spread, especially in St Ann. We thought it prudent to go out there and create some awareness to encourage persons to wear their masks, practise social distance and also for the association, this is a mandate from Justice Minister Delroy Chuck who has responsibility for the JPs,” Strudwick told The Gleaner.

Meanwhile, Rotary President Pixley Irons said the effort also forms part of the mandate of that service club.

“We’ve handed out 700 masks, 100 personalised and 600 regular masks. There are three H’s associated with the Rotary Club – hunger, humanity, and health, and so this project focused on the health aspect to assist with the ongoing drive, so we can cut down on the spread of the virus,” Irons explained.

Rotary Club member, Vincent Forbes, who assisted with the distribution, said the team began handing out masks first in the market and then the bus park, which he described as two areas where compliance to mask-wearing and social distancing have been low.

The effort later spread to the centre of the town, where some persons were quite happy to get a mask for free.

