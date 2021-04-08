15 new COVID-19 deaths, 204 additional cases

Jamaica has recorded 15 additional COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 646.

The deceased are:

* A 60-year-old man from St Catherine

* An 82-year-old woman from Hanover

* An 85-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 44-year-old man from St Ann

* A 72-year-old male from Portland

* A 72-year-old female from Portland

* An 82-year-old woman from St Thomas

* A 63-year-old man from St Thomas

* A 44-year-old woman from St Thomas

* A 41-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 72-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 74-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 57-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was under investigation

* A 68-year-old man from Trelawny whose death was under investigation

* An 82-year-old man from Westmoreland whose death was under investigation

Meanwhile, there were 204 new cases with ages ranging from two to 97 years, pushing the total to 41,604 with 22,103 being active.

Of the new infections, 99 are women and 105 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 58 being recorded, followed by St James with 36 and then St Catherine with 28.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 19.6%.

A total of 2,183 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 122 more recoveries, increasing the total to 18,566.

Some 447 persons are in hospital with 36 being moderately ill and 49 critically ill.

Twenty-three persons are in government quarantine, while 27,397 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.