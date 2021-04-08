Fri | Apr 9, 2021

Ardenne reigns! Wolmer's Boys' beaten in School Challenge Quiz final

Published:Thursday | April 8, 2021 | 9:15 PM
Ardenne's captain Kelsi Grant muscles up to lift the winning trophy in front of her teammates Kaif Bailey, Chaunte Blackwood and Dauntae Wright - Nicholas Nunes photo

Ardenne High School Thursday evening became the first team in almost two decades to defend its Television Jamaica's Schools' Challenge Quiz title. 

The Heroes Circle-based Wolmer’s Boys’ was in the hunt to break its four-decade drought in search of the coveted cup.  

IN PHOTO: Team Wolmer's - Raheem Spencer, Zaire Pinto, Chavaughn Falkner and Jerome Brooks.

After a nervous start, Ardenne increasingly cemented its grip on the match, even surviving a late Wolmer’s surge to win 28-26.  

Wolmer’s was initially announced winner but after a lengthy score review at the end of the third of three rounds, Ardenne was confirmed the competition’s 52nd champions. 

With an eighth title, the Danlee Wadsworth-coached St Andrew-based high school is now second to Kingston College’s eleven, as intuitions with the most wins.

Given the COVID-19 protocols, the live-studio final, like last year’s was held without an audience and the usual fanfare.  

Calabar High was the last team to defend its title in 2005.

Jean-Paul Menou was the final’s quizmaster.  

SECTION SCORES: 

First section
Wolmer’s Boys - 3
Ardenne High - 5 

Section section (Speed challenge)
Wolmer’s Boys - 16
Ardenne High - 22 

Third section (Buzzer challenge) 
Wolmer’s Boys - 26
Ardenne High - 28

