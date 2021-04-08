Ardenne reigns! Wolmer's Boys' beaten in School Challenge Quiz final

Ardenne High School Thursday evening became the first team in almost two decades to defend its Television Jamaica's Schools' Challenge Quiz title.

The Heroes Circle-based Wolmer’s Boys’ was in the hunt to break its four-decade drought in search of the coveted cup.



IN PHOTO: Team Wolmer's - Raheem Spencer, Zaire Pinto, Chavaughn Falkner and Jerome Brooks.

After a nervous start, Ardenne increasingly cemented its grip on the match, even surviving a late Wolmer’s surge to win 28-26.

Wolmer’s was initially announced winner but after a lengthy score review at the end of the third of three rounds, Ardenne was confirmed the competition’s 52nd champions.

It went down to the wire in the final of TVJ's Schools' Challenge Quiz with Ardenne High vs Wolmer's Boys'. #SCQFinals pic.twitter.com/iCBwxPcnuA — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 9, 2021

With an eighth title, the Danlee Wadsworth-coached St Andrew-based high school is now second to Kingston College’s eleven, as intuitions with the most wins.

Given the COVID-19 protocols, the live-studio final, like last year’s was held without an audience and the usual fanfare.

Calabar High was the last team to defend its title in 2005.

Jean-Paul Menou was the final’s quizmaster.

SECTION SCORES:

First section

Wolmer’s Boys - 3

Ardenne High - 5

Section section (Speed challenge)

Wolmer’s Boys - 16

Ardenne High - 22

Third section (Buzzer challenge)

Wolmer’s Boys - 26

Ardenne High - 28

