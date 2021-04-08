Corporate Hands | Fire stations get a helping hand

Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee member, Cherries Wiles; officer in charge of operations (Area 1), Joshua Davis; assistant commissioner (Area 1), Alarick Hacker; JEP CSR Committee member, Kaytana Davis; and West Kingston Power Partners (WKPP) safety and security specialist, Emilio Durrant. Both the Trench Town and Rollington Town fire stations are the latest beneficiaries in a spate of donations under JEP Group’s CSR portfolio. Members of the JEP’s CSR Committee formally presented critical items following a needs assessment at the fire stations neighbouring WKPP and Jamaica Private Power Company.