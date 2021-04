Fayval Williams (centre), minister of education, youth and information, and Nola Wright (left), member of the Oberlin High School Class of 1989 alumni, presents a cheque valued at $600,000 to Michelle Spencer, principal of Oberlin High School. The donation will significantly enhance the ability of the school to meet the health and safety protocols of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, as well as those of the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the resumption of classes.