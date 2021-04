Corporate Hands | Romeich Entertainment partners with companies to provide COVID-19 relief to families

Yanique Dawkins (right), marketing coordinator of Pepsi-Cola Jamaica, elbow bumps Jade (left), public relations manager of Romeich Entertainment, at the Romeich headquarters following a donation of beverages. Business mogul Romeich Major of Romeich Entertainment has partnered with corporate companies to donate everyday grocery essentials to more than 300 families who continue to struggle as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Joining in the partnership are Pepsi-Cola Jamaica, Excelsior, Wisynco, Honey Bun, Satdeh Soup and Grace Foods.