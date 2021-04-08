Corporate Hands | Sagicor supports students

Sharon Byfield (centre), principal of the Clifton Basic School in Portmore, St Catherine, tests out one of the tablets she received from members of the Outreach Committee at the Sagicor Bank Portmore branch (from left) Janet Grey, assistant branch manager, and Cainean Bishop-Bailey, teller. The committee members presented four tablets to the school principal on March 24, to support the online teaching/learning process. The presentation was made at the school grounds in St Catherine.
Marie Dowdie (second right), assistant branch manager, Sagicor Bank Manor Park location, presents a tablet to Jon-Benet Brown (second left), final-year student and vice-president of the Student Council body at the Shortwood Teachers’ College, at the school compound recently. Also pictured (from left) are Earl Richards, chairman of the Shortwood Foundation, and Dr George Dawkins, principal of the institution. Sagicor Foundation donated 10 tablets to the school’s tablet initiative aimed at equipping its students for online learning.