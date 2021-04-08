COVID vaccination appointments open to persons over 60, other groups

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for persons 60 and over and certain categories of workers.

These are staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), and Jamaica Customs as well as tourism workers and teachers and other employees of educational institutions.

The appointment system opened at 10:00 a.m. today.

Persons 60 years and older should register using the online portal on the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm or by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Members of the other priority groups will be registered through their respective organisations.

According to Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, “We have expanded the priority groups to include our older population 60 years and older, as we are set to receive 75,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine later this afternoon. Additionally, as we prepare for increased activity in the tourism sector and to get our teachers and children back to face to face learning, we have also added members of these groups to our priority in keeping with the vaccine implementation programme.”

Vaccination procedure

* Once an appointment is confirmed, the Ministry is reminding persons to arrive at the vaccination location 15 minutes before their appointment, as well as to bring a Government-issued ID, or a letter from a Justice of the Peace to verify their age.

* Members of the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA and Jamaica Customs, tourism workers and teachers, and other employees of educational institutions are being asked to bring a work ID.

* Persons are also reminded to bring proof of appointment.

* Additionally, persons 60 years and older are permitted to have one caregiver with them.

* Members of the public who have been vaccinated are reminded that though they have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they must receive the second dose to be fully protected.

* With this in mind, they must continue to observe all the infection prevention and control measures. These include mask-wearing, maintaining social distance of six feet or more, exercise frequent handwashing with soap and water, or use hand sanitiser.

The provisions under the Disaster Risk Management Orders must also be adhered to.

At the same time, the Ministry will also continue the vaccination of healthcare workers, as well as members of the Jamaica Defense Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

