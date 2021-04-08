Murder, sex offences dominate Easter term for Home Circuit Court

Tanesha Mundle, Staff Reporter

Murder and sexual offence cases continue to dominate criminal matters in the Home Circuit Court.

The Easter Term opened yesterday with 991 matters, including 546 murders and 301 sexual offence cases.

They are scheduled to be heard throughout the term, which ends on July 30.

Sixty-six matters are set for trial while 26 are listed for sentencing this term.

Sexual offence cases for trial include:

* Rape - 191

* Sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years - 62

* Buggery - 18

Of the 991 cases listed for this term, only 46 are new.

The other matters are cases that have been brought over from the Hilary term, which ended on March 26.

The statistics, released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, also revealed that of the 1,042 cases set in the previous Hilary Term, only 127 were disposed of.

Meanwhile, among the 46 new committal matters for this term, 24 are sexual offences and 12 are murder cases.

The 991 cases for this term represent a 0.17 per cent reduction when compared to last year's Easter Term, which had 1,008.

The number of traversed cases saw a decrease of 0.13 per cent while the number of committal matters went down by 0.4 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year, which had 958 traversed matters and 50 committals.

