UPDATED: Decomposing body believed to be that of missing Clarendon teacher found

A decomposing body believed to be that of missing Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins has been found in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

For days, the police have been on the hunt for the 44-year-old teacher and bailiff who went missing on March 30.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of crime Fitz Bailey says a brother of the teacher is among three people now in custody in connection with the probable murder of Dawkins.

On Saturday, the police recovered the car of the missing Clarendon teacher during an operation in Bellfield near Bellas Gate in St Catherine.

The police say one man was killed and a firearm seized during the operation.

On Tuesday night the man who escaped turned up at a hospital with gunshot injuries.

Dawkins, taught at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School.

The Four Paths Police says Dawkins was last seen at home about 11:30 a.m. when her neighbour contacted her about her car alarm that kept going off.

The police further reported that the following morning, her relatives tried to contact her, but the calls went unanswered.

The family was informed by the Spanish Town police that Dawkins’ handbag was found along the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000.

