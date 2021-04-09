15 more COVID-19 deaths, 239 new cases

For a second day this week, Jamaica recorded 15 additional COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 661.

A similar amount died the day before.

Those who died on Thursday are:

* A 61-year-old man from Portland

* A 78-year-old man from Hanover

* A 70-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 64-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 98-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 65-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 68-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 79-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was previously under investigation

* An 83-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 69-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 60-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 78-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 67-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* An 81-year-old male from St James

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 103.

And five other fatalities are being probed, increasing the figure to 105.

Meanwhile, there were 239 new cases with ages ranging from eight days to 100 years, pushing the total to 41,843 with 22,197 being active.

Of the new infections, 103 are women and 136 are men.

St Catherine accounted for most of the new cases with 78, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 70 and then St Thomas with 26.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 25%.

A total of 2,009 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 124 more recoveries, increasing the total to 18,690.

Some 404 persons are in hospital with 41 being moderately ill and 47 critically ill.

Twenty-six persons are in government quarantine, while 27,746 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.