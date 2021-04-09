4-year-old Manchester boy allegedly buggered by son of day care operator

The Manchester police are probing allegations that a four-year-old boy was buggered by a teenager at a daycare centre in the parish.

The alleged perpetrator is a 14-year-old boy and is the son of the daycare operator.

A police officer in the Manchester Police Division confirmed that an investigation is under way into the incident which occurred in July 2020.

The cop, who requested anonymity, declined to go into further details.

"When it comes on to minors, it's a little bit too sensitive. We leave it alone," he told The Gleaner on Friday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com