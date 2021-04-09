DPP awaiting completion of file to rule on St Ann pastor’s case

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn is awaiting the completion of a police report to decide whether St Ann pastor, Peter Chambers, will be charged for public comments he made regarding Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Chambers was taken into custody on March 24 by a team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) which swooped down on his home in Orange Hill early that morning.

His detention followed his social media campaign against Holness in light of measures implemented to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which include lockdowns that have virtually forced churches to close.

A quantity of foreign currencies was also seized by the police.

Chambers was released a few days later and a file submitted to the DPP for a ruling on whether he should be charged.

READ: St Ann pastor released from jail

On Thursday, Llewellyn indicated to The Gleaner that there were outstanding issues that have prevented a ruling on the case.

“We are still awaiting the completion (of the file). We have given certain directives to the police and we are awaiting the file to be completed for us to consider. When we have considered, then we’d be able to indicate what is what,” Llewellyn said.

Efforts to get a comment from CTOC were unsuccessful on Thursday.

