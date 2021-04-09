Former Jamaican chaplain to Queen Elizabeth expresses sadness at passing of Prince Philip

Dave Rodney, Gleaner Writer

The Jamaica-born Bishop of Dover and former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II has expressed sadness at the passing of Prince Philip, the husband of The Queen.

Prince Philip died earlier today at the age of 99.

The Church of England issued a special prayer in his honour.

"It is with great sadness that I heard the news today that Prince Philip had passed away. May he rest in peace and rise in glory," Bishop Rose Hudson-Wilkin said in a statement from Canterbury.

Hudson-Wilkin, a native of Montego Bay, St James, was chaplain to The Queen at Buckingham Palace before her appointment as the first black female bishop in the Church of England.

"Prince Philip's life was a life well lived. A consort, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, elder statesman. Although out of the public gaze for some time since stepping back from public duty, one cannot think of Her Majesty without thinking of the lifelong companionship that they shared - and the support he gave to her and the nation over the years," Hudson-Wilkin added.



In Photo: Britain's Prince Philip

"A special memory I have of him was when I was received at Buckingham Palace as one of Her Majesty’s chaplains – I recall him joking with my girls," she recalled.

"I will hold Her Majesty and her extended family in my prayers as they mourn the loss of his Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.