Full Text | Family of Nattalie Dawkins thankful for support

The family of Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins has released a statement thanking Jamaicans for their support in the search for her.

The police yesterday found a body in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, presumed to be that of the teacher.

The discovery was made days after her car was found by the police in Bellfield near Bellas Gate, St Catherine.



In Photo: Nattalie Dawkins' Toyota Wish motor car being towed from a location in Bellfield, St Catherine, where it was recovered on Saturday.

One man was killed as the police attempted to accost him and another injured.



In Photo: Jeff Bedward, 20, who was killed in a shootout with the police in Bellfield, St Catherine.

The injured man turned up at a hospital on Tuesday night.

He and two others are now in police custody.

In the meantime, the Dawkins family says members will continue to grieve privately.

See full statement below:

Though we choose to grieve privately and not in the public space, our family would like to express our appreciation for the outpouring of support that we have received during this most awful period.

The loss of our dearest Nattalie – especially under these circumstances – has been devastating. As a family, we are relying on our faith to help us come to grips with this unspeakable tragedy.

Our hope for the future and reliance on our Heavenly Father will help us to “keep conquering the evil with the good.” (Romans 12:21)

Through this tragedy, we have experienced a lot of “good” from many in our community who have helped us cope along the way.

As we focus on the good, we want to publicly thank all who have reached out to us with their calls of encouragement, prayers, and other expressions of comfort and solidarity with us.

We especially want to thank the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who worked tirelessly to find Nattallie and are still working to apprehend all involved in her death.

The support given by the JTA, led by its president Mr Jasford Gabriel, has been outstanding and the family is forever grateful for it.

We thank the media for assisting in publicising the search efforts.

Our friends, family, neighbours, and spiritual brothers and sisters have also been a source of great comfort for the family.

In all of this, we want to express thanks to our Heavenly father who is the source of our greatest comfort and it is through our faith in God that we have been able to endure until now, confident that we will see Nattallie again.

Thank you all.

