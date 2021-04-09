GoFundMe launched for Vincentians amid La Soufrière eruption

A GoFundMe has been launched to raise money to assist persons displaced as a result of the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The volcano began erupting this morning, hours after the government ordered the evacuation of persons living near La Soufrière.

The fundraising page was established by Invest Caribbean, a New York and South Florida-based global private sector investment agency and its partner, The Ritzury Group.

They are seeking to raise US$100,000.

Click here to donate

The organisers say the immediate financial prerequisite is to buy and provide key items such as food and water and non-perishables including canned goods and juice, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, soap, deodorant, shampoos, sleeping mats, blankets, feminine hygiene products, masks, baby diapers, hand sanitisers, manual can openers, buckets, masks, mosquito repellent, first-aid kits, and antibiotic ointments.

The goal is to help financially support the long-term needs of many Vincentian families, students, and children who will be displaced for months to come, they noted.

The organisers added that the funds raised will go to serve the direct needs of individuals and small grassroots organisations supporting those directly displaced by the ongoing disaster.

