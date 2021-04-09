Mechanic charged with murder of Khanice Jackson remanded

Tanesha Mundle, Staff Reporter

The St Catherine mechanic accused of the murder of 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson was remanded when the matter was called up in the Home Circuit Court this morning.

Robert Fowler, 50, who appeared in court via Zoom, is to return on July 8.

The matter, which was scheduled to be heard in the St Catherine Parish Court, bypassed proceedings in the parish court after the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn preffered a voluntary indictment for it to be heard in the high court.

However, this morning, the Home Circuit Court heard that the case file has not been completed.

Among the outstanding materials is information from the cyber forensic unit, which is expected to take at least three months.

The post mortem is also outstanding.

In the meantime, partial disclosure has been made to Fowler’s attorney-at-law Lynden Wellesley.

Jackson, who resided in Independence City, Portmore, St Catherine, was found dead on March 26, two days after she had been reported missing.

Her decomposing body was found in an open lot near the Portmore Fishing Village.

Fowler was taken into custody and charged after he reportedly confessed.

Police have theorised that Fowler had lured the woman to his home under the guise that he had left one of his tools.

While there, an argument developed with Jackson and he used a rope to strangle her.

A handbag believed to be Jackson's and her bank card were among items reportedly found at Fowler's home.

According to the police, Jackson and Fowler shared a platonic relationship.

Fowler would transport her to work on occasions.

This morning when the matter was mentioned in camera, the allegations were not outlined in court.

