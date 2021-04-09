No reports of blood clots from AstraZeneca in Jamaica - Bisasor McKenzie

Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie says there have been no reports of blood clots in persons who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in Jamaica.

She made the disclosure while speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots.

The EU agency described the clots as “very rare” side effects.

Several countries have already imposed limits on who can receive the vaccine, and any restrictions are closely watched since the vaccine.

Amid the concerns, Jamaica will continue to administer the vaccine.

It was disclosed that as at Wednesday, April 7, some 47,728 persons have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This represents 96 per cent of the target population for the first month of the vaccination programme.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is a two-dose medicine.

The majority of those who received the vaccine are over 70 and are from Kingston and St Andrew.

Some 16,875 healthcare workers are among those who have been vaccinated, the health ministry reported.

Jamaica received 75,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the African Medical Supply Platform on Thursday.

That same day, the health ministry began accepting vaccination appointments for persons 60 and over and certain categories of workers including teachers, those employed in tourism, the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency, the Jamaica Fire Brigade officers, and Jamaica Customs.

The third mass vaccination programme will commence Friday and will run until next week Tuesday across the island.

The 44 sites will run from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. daily.

- Romario Scott

