Prince Philip’s legacy will live on – Allen

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen says the legacy of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away today, will live on.

His passing was announced by Buckingham Palace today.

He was 99.

Reacting to the news, Allen said that the Royal Family has lost a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose dedication to the Crown, his country, and the Commonwealth spans nearly eight decades.

“Prince Philip’s legacy will certainly live on in institutions such as the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and other programmes he instituted for the benefit of young people across the Commonwealth,” he said in a statement today.



In Photo: Governor General Sir Patrick Allen

“As the world mourns this significant loss, let us reflect and give thanks for His Royal Highness’ life of devotion to service.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Jamaican people are with Her Majesty The Queen and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss," said Allen.

