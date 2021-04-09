US airline Frontier expands service to Jamaica due to demand

Denver, Colorado-based Frontier Airlines is expanding service to Jamaica arising from increased travel demand.

Frontier is to add three new weekly non-stop flights between Montego Bay and Miami starting next month.

In making the announcement, the ultra-low-cost carrier stated that the flights are scheduled to begin on May 28 between Miami International Airport and the Sangster International Airport, at an introductory rate of US$89.

With the addition of the new service, Frontier now offers 30 nonstop Miami routes.

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed the news.

“I was very happy to receive news that Frontier Airlines will operate new flights to Montego Bay to meet the growing demand to visit our island paradise. This also aids our mission to rebuild Jamaica’s tourism sector, which like many other destinations, suffered greatly because of the pandemic. There is a lot more in store and I will speak to that soon,” said Bartlett.

Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright said, “the new flights is yet another signal of a coming rebound for the tourism industry and the wider Jamaican economy. Huge investments in new hotels, growing interest by investors in our tourism product, very successful vaccination rates in our main market the United States, Jamaica’s successful COVID-19 Resilient Corridor, a coming major marketing campaign, and a wide range of other factors will conjoin and bring about a surge in tourist arrivals in coming months.”

He further stated that, “Minister Bartlett will on Tuesday detail much of the work over the last several months and the work and plans ahead as we reset the industry for solid growth and development next week Tuesday in his Parliamentary Sectoral Debate presentation.”

According to Lester Sola, Director and CEO at Miami International Airport, “Jamaica continues to be one of our busiest international markets, and Frontier’s new Montego Bay service will provide those travellers with even more travel options between our two popular tourism destinations.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.