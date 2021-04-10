Cops who robbed Manchester man jailed

Two policemen who had held up and robbed a Manchester man of his licenced firearm and an undisclosed sum of money in 2013 are now serving time behind bars.

The two lawmen, Constable Gary Gassop and Corporal Gregory Givans were sentenced on Friday in the Gun Court to 18 years and 10 years respectively.

Givans who had pleaded guilty last month was sentenced to serve seven years each on two counts of illegal possession of firearm and 10 years for robbery with aggravation. The sentences will however run concurrently.

Gassop who was recently found guilty following a six-week trial was sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of illegal possession of firearm and 18 years for robbery with aggravation. The sentences will also run concurrently.

The policemen were among three members of the police force arrested in 2013 following the robbery at the businessman’s home in Mandeville on October 13. The third policeman was however acquitted.

Facts are that the policemen, who were stationed in West Kingston and Portmore, went to the man’s home and showed him a picture of a man allegedly wanted by the police.

The businessman was informed by the police that they had information that the wanted man was hiding inside the house and that they had a search warrant for the premises.

The policemen were allowed inside the businessman’s home and while there they held him up at gun point and took his licenced firearm before ordering him to go upstairs.

The police then forced the homeowner to open a safe from which they removed an undisclosed sum of money.

The policemen also stole gold jewelry before leaving the man tied up in his home.

However, the cops were picked up in Kingston three weeks later and put on an identification parade where they were identified and subsequently charged.