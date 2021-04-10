COVID-19 death rate increases- 54 reported dead so far this week

The number of deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise at an increased pace, with eight people confirmed dead from the disease yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

This means that since the start of the week 54 people have been reported dead from the disease, with a high of 15 reported deaths on consecutive days, Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest eight fatalities were: two men ages 96 and 59 years-old from Westmoreland; a 72 year-old and 61 year-old man, as well as 69 year-old woman from the Corporate Area; two women ages 91 and 42 from St James; and an 82 year-old woman from St Mary.

The numbers being treated in hospitals across the country remain high at 425, of which 44 are critically ill and 25 have moderately symptoms.

There were 276 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed yesterday, bringing the number of active cases to 22,268.

Overall Jamaica has had 42,119 cases of the disease. Ninety-five people recovered yesterday, bringing the total number of those recovered to 18,785.

Kingston and St Andrew continues to account for the highest number of cases, with 92 of yesterday's new cases confirmed in the Corporate Area. St Catherine had 59, St James 36, St Thomas 13, Trelawny 10, St Mary and Clarendon eight each. Westmoreland and Hanover each recorded seven new cases.

Yesterday Jamaica had a positivity rate of 22.7 per cent.

Chief medical officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, has warned that if Jamaica's surge continues, a new strain of the disease could develop in the country.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.