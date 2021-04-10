Mass vaccination roll-out smooth in St Catherine

Authorities in St Catherine are reporting that today's mass vaccination exercise has been progressing smoothly.

The St Catherine aspect of the country-wide roll-out is taking place at the Portmore HEART Academy, where several elderly residents have turned out to receive their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief medical officer, Dr Francia Prosper Chen said some 1,000 people had been registered to receive their first dose of the vaccine. She said the roll out has been generally smooth.

"There were some hiccups when we started, but that has now changed and so far we've vaccinated 250 persons and the process will continue until the last person is dealt with," she told The Gleaner earlier this afternoon.

Mayor of Portmore, Leon Thomas also reported that the roll-out has so far been smooth.

"We at the Portmore Municipal Corporation are helping to mobilise the elderly who are most vulnerable to get vaccinated, so we have gotten a few motor vehicles to assist with movements," Mayor Thomas said.

Midwife, Lotoya Pinnock, also shared her views on the process: "It is a quick process and, the seniors and teachers are taking the vaccination, it gives more promise to the process," she said.

St Catherine is second only to the Corporate Area with respect to the high number of COVID-19 infections. Yesterday, the parish recorded 59 new cases of the disease.

The mass vaccination exercise will continue until Tuesday, as the government aims to inoculate 50,000 people across the country.

