Teen arrested in Manchester in connection with threat to police in St James

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a threatening phone call and extortion demand on the Freeport Police in St James.

The teenager was arrested today by police investigators during an operation in Manchester.

In the recording, the caller identifies himself as the brother of inmate Ricardo Moses and a member of the Sparta Gang.

He also demanded the release of the inmate in 24 hours.

Head of the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay has warned members of the public to desist from creating public mischief, following the arrest of the teenager.

"If anyone of our facilities or individuals are threatened then there are certain protocols we will implement," she said.

Lindsay said the police are currently interviewing the teen.

"We are not releasing any names at this time, the investigators are interviewing them and going through the necessary procedures. At the end of that process they will determine the next move," she said.

