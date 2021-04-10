Vaccination opens to 50 and over, 40 with comorbidities, transport workers on Sunday

Starting tomorrow, April 11, persons age 50 and over will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced. Persons 40 years-old and older with comorbidities will also be able to receive the shot and transport workers.

The announcement was tweeted this evening by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

It comes as the government rolls out a country-wide blitz to vaccinate some 50,000 people by Tuesday. It says so far, nearly 12,500 people received their first course of COVID-19 immunisation, following day one of the island-wide inoculations today.

The ministry says the majority of those vaccinated today were in the South Eastern region, which accounted for 38 per cent, followed by the Southern Region with 28 per cent. The Western and North East regions accounted for 19 and 15 per cent of those vaccinated today.

Tourism workers, teachers and employees within educational institutions; members of the Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency and Jamaica Customs will continue to receive the vaccine, the ministry says.

