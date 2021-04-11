Government opens COVID-19 vaccine to journalists; registration requirements relaxed

As the government aims to vaccinate 50,000 by Tuesday in a series of country-wide mass COVID-19 immunisation exercises, it has been expanding the categories of people eligible to receive their first dose of the vaccine. It has also relaxed registration requirements for attending the events.

In a tweet this morning, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton said journalists with identification can now receive their first shot. This is in addition to his announcement last night that transport workers, persons age 50 and over, as well as persons down to age 40 with comorbidities, are welcome to receive the vaccine.

Last week vaccination was expanded to tourism workers, teachers and employees within educational institutions; members of the Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency and Jamaica Customs.

Dr Tufton says persons no longer need to pre-register before arriving at mass vaccination sites. He said persons in the categories may walk into the venues.

However, persons should take along their government-issued identification and tax registration number. Persons who do not have an ID should take a letter signed by a Justice of the Peace.

Eligible persons are permitted to travel to immunisation sites within their parish, even without an appointment.

So far, the government has inoculated nearly 12,500 people since it commenced the country-wide vaccination blitz events yesterday.

