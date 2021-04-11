Three more COVID deaths increase week's tally to 57; overall, 672 fatalities

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that three more people died from COVID-19 yesterday.

This brings the week's fatality count to 57. Overall, 672 people have now died since March last year.

The three latest fatalities occurred in persons from the Corporate Area. They are two men ages 48 and 54 years-old, as well as a 68 year-old woman.

One of the three new deaths includes one of the 381 people who tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

The number of persons hospitalised has increased to 456, 49 of whom are now critically ill. Thirty are experiencing moderate symptoms.

The confirmation of 380 new active cases has increased the overall active cases in the country to 22,634. Jamaica has had 42,500 of COVID-19 cases since March last year.

One hundred and eleven people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries now to 18,896.

The majority of yesterday's positive cases were confirmed in the Corporate Area, where 81 people tested positive, followed by neighbouring St Catherine with 72. Manchester had 43 cases, St Elizabeth 37, St James 32, Westmoreland 29, St Mary 27, Clarendon 22, Portland 15, Trelawny 10, Hanover eight and St Ann two.

