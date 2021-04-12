Charity feeds 600 people in Clarendon

Approximately 600 people benefited from Judah Company of the Prophets International Ministry’s outreach programme – Feeding of the 5,000 – last Wednesday.

Now in its 10th staging, the quarterly initiative targeted shut-ins, the homeless, and persons in infirmaries in May Pen and surrounding areas.

Founder of the initiative, Pastor Rosemarie Sutton, said they stage the event on all major holidays.

“During the course of the year we continue to provide for those who can’t provide for themselves, so it’s an outreach and a safe haven for those who are having a hard time,” she said.

Sutton said the inspiration for the initiative was placed on her heart by the Lord as she points out that it is more than feeding them spiritually with the Word of God – but that acts of kindness are also needed.

Drawing an analogy to when Jesus fed the 5,000 as related in St Matthew 14, she said with that as inspiration the programme was started in 2014.

“We started with nothing – by blind faith and we were able on that day to feed 153 persons on Christmas day and we just continued. I just ran with the vision and God has multiplied and blessed it,” she told The Gleaner.

THANKFUL FOR CONTINUED SUPPORT

Sutton thanked those those who bought into the vision to make it reality and have kept the initiative going.

Despite COVID-19, they were able to garner support, for which Sutton said she is grateful.

Judah Company of Prophets International Ministries, a non-profit organisation, is located at 141 Muirhead Avenue, Denbigh, Clarendon and although “the church, which is two years old, might be empty” she said they have found another way to reach people and not just through preaching.

“Feeding and doing this is one of the biggest part of evangelism and it’s an act of kindness that someone will always remember, so things have not been as we used to. We like the excitement, this is the work of God just the same and it is just as important,” she said.

On Wednesday, porters and janitors from Lionel Town and May Pen hospital’s were targeted, as well as shut-ins and the homeless in Osbourne Store, May Pen and surrounding areas.