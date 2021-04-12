Four additional COVID-19 fatalities, 263 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded four additional COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 676.

The deceased are an 83-year-old man from St Ann, a 79-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, a 98-year-old woman from St Catherine, and a 69-year-old male from Portland.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 104.

And two other fatalities are being probed, increasing the figure to 110.

Meanwhile, there were 263 new cases with ages ranging from 32 days to 94 years, pushing the total to 42,763 with 22,769 being active.

Of the new infections, 137 are women and 126 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for most of the new cases with 79, followed by St Catherine with 44 and then St Ann with 43.

The country’s positivity rate stands at 26.3%.

A total of 1,530 tests were conducted.

In the meantime, there were 121 more recoveries, increasing the total to 19,017.

Some 405 persons are in hospital with 30 being moderately ill and 49 critically ill.

Nine persons are in government quarantine, while 28,071 are at home.

