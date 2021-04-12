Kitson Town Basic and Primary students receive tablets

Daniel Edwards, a grade three student of the Kitson Town Primary School,was smiling broadly after he received a tablet computer to help him with his online lessons.

“I am thankful that I have received this (the tablet) which will make me do my work without using my parents cellular phone,” Edwards said.

His mother Jovian Edwards was pleased with the new tablet that her nine-year-old had received.

“I am pleased that my son get his own device to use in his school work, as he would use his father’s phone and that is when he cannot get mine. I am aware of how difficult it is to get the online lessons sometimes, therefore,the tablet will definitely ease the pressure, plus we can now save for something else,” she said.

His teacher Pearline Gordon expressed appreciation for the gifts that her students received.

“I had contacted Mr Angus for some help on Daniel’s behalf and he responded positively, therefore, I am so happy. I have seen hope in Daniel who, despite not having a device for himself, was never late or absent from any classes. So, as a mother of a son also and to see how we are losing our boys, it means that this donation is a legacy of positive possibilities,” Gordon said.

Edwards was one of the beneficiaries of care packages and tablet computers totalling $250,000 that were gifted to early childhood practitioners at the Kitson Town Basic and Primary School in St Catherine.

GRATEFUL FOR GIFTS

On Friday, April 9, the Garfield Angus-led Kitson Town Civic Committee made the presentation to the institution. Principal of the 50-odd-year-old institution, Joy Sterling, expressed her gratitude for the gifts that were offered.

“ It was a great blessing to me when I was called by Mr Angus; it was such a great feeling that even now I still can’t believe. It ( the donation) shows that volunteerism is alive and well, gratitude is in order,” Sterling said.

Meanwhile Angus, a past student of the institution, said that education is critical to the development of the mind and as such the tools of teaching must be address.

“When I reached out to the governor general,,the staff at Kings House we’re eager to help, Desnoes and Geddes Foundation didn’t hesitate either, which resulted in getting these tablets and care packages. As for the tablets, in will strengthen the teachers’ ability to offer online lessons. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it (online classes) were accessed by the students using cellular phones, that needed to be addressed,” Angus said.

Angus, who is an author, journalist and community leader, said he intends to continue to contribute to the strengthening of the West Central St Catherine community.

Bishop Junior Headlam, of the Parish Development Committee, endorsed the occasion as being an act of community kindness.

“At a time when we are living in a crass society,it is situation like these that gives hope. It is what Jamaica needs if we are to tackle the unkindness upon us, therefore, I must say thank to the committee,which has now given back to education through its effort of kindness and community focus,” Headlam said.

He also implored the students to take care of the devices and use them diligently.