Opposition says gov’t MP George Wright should resign

The Opposition is calling for the resignation of Government Member of Parliament George Wright who is now a party in a police probe into a case of assault.

The incident was caught on video, which shows a man repeatedly hitting a woman during a confrontation.

During the ordeal, the man was also seen using what appeared to be a stool to strike the woman.

The police have confirmed that the man in the video is the Westmoreland Central MP.



Wright has since been named as a person of interest by the police as they probe the matter.

Opposition Spokesperson on Justice and Gender Affairs, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, says Wright should step down in light of the actions displayed in the video, which has gone viral.

Police confirm that Westmoreland Central MP George Wright has filed a complaint against a woman he alleged attacked him in Chester Castle in Hanover on April 6. The police say video contradicts his report and are now seeking the MP. A woman has since filed a report in St James. pic.twitter.com/SbwFeUbYfw — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 12, 2021

“The example that George Wright has set is inconsistent with him holding this high office and it flies in the face of the national outcry against violence against women that is now pervasive. The police should proceed without fear or favour to ensure that the law takes its course and justice is served,” said Scott Mottley in a statement.

“Over the last few months, we have experienced an increase in violence against women, and numerous accounts of missing women. This incident provides the JCF [ Jamaica Constabulary Force] with an opportunity to demonstrate how seriously they take this issue, and that they are prioritising the safety of our Jamaican women,” Scott Mottley argued.

She is contending that political leaders have an important role to play in stamping out the scourge of violence which has been plaguing the nation and must therefore be beyond reproach.

“As the people’s representatives, we must be examples of the ideal, commit to gender equality at all levels of our society, and place emphasis on peaceful conflict resolution skills training.”

Scott Mottley added that the Opposition eagerly awaits information from the authorities regarding their progress with the case, and is urging the Government to also use this incident to substantiate its intolerance of violence against women by demanding Wright’s resignation.

