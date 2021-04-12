Some vaccination blitz sites to operate for longer hours

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says 10 vaccination blitz sites will go late to facilitate more persons.

For today and tomorrow, the sites will operate until 8:00 p.m.

These sites are:

* Kingston & St Andrew - National Arena and Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre

* St Catherine - Twickenham Park Open Bible Church

* Clarendon - Denbign Showground

* Manchester - Manchester High School

* St Elizabeth - Junction and Santa Cruz Health Centres

* St James - Montego Bay Convention Centre

* St Ann - Bahia Principe Resort and Ocho Rios Health Centre.

In the meantime, government workers have been added to the cohort of persons who can receive the vaccine.

The Ministry says it will continue to vaccinate persons 40 years and older who suffer from one or more comorbid conditions; persons 50 years and older; and members of the public who are employed in the transport sector; tourism workers; teachers and other employees of educational institutions; media and staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Jamaica Fire Brigade, PICA, and Jamaica Customs Agency.

Members of the public who fall in any of these cohorts can utilise three methods for registering to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca.

* Persons can register using the online portal on the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm.

* Call the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683)

* Register on spot at one of the blitz sites across the island.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.